Hamid Karzai Calls for Girls’ Education to Ensure Afghanistan’s Development

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a message posted on X on Sunday, October 11, marking the International Day of the Girl, Karzai said Afghanistan must place greater emphasis on strengthening girls’ abilities and ensuring their access to education at all levels, including higher education.

He expressed hope that schools and universities would reopen to girls as soon as possible, enabling them to acquire the knowledge, expertise and skills needed to serve their people and contribute to the country’s progress.

Karzai also highlighted Afghanistan’s cultural traditions of respecting women and girls, emphasizing the importance of recognizing their achievements, capabilities and contributions both nationally and internationally.

The former president has repeatedly called for the reopening of schools to girls above the sixth grade and the restoration of women’s access to university education. He has described education as a fundamental right for Afghan girls and women and a key requirement for the country’s development and self-reliance.

Following their return to power in August 2021, the Taliban authorities barred girls from attending secondary school beyond the sixth grade. In December 2022, they also suspended women’s university education.

These restrictions remain in place, preventing millions of Afghan girls and women from pursuing their education and limiting their opportunities to participate fully in the country’s social and economic development.

Karzai’s latest appeal renews calls for the reopening of educational institutions to girls and women, as Afghanistan continues to face significant challenges in ensuring access to education for its female population.