Israeli drone strike near Lebanon-Syria border injures six people

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli military drone strike near the Lebanon-Syria border has injured six people, including five Syrian nationals and one Lebanese citizen.

“The Israeli attack near the town of Hawsh al-Sayyed Ali in the Hermel district led to six wounded, including five Syrian nationals, two of them women, and one Lebanese,” Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that “an enemy military drone targeted a car” in the town.

The area had largely been spared attacks of this kind since Israel and the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire in June.

The attack is part of a broader pattern of Israeli military aggression across Lebanon and Syria, including air strikes, cross-border fire, and ground incursions.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, Israeli attacks killed 8,920 people and wounded 30,595 between October 2023 and September 2026.

Of those, 4,358 were killed and 12,359 wounded from March 2, 2026, onward, reflecting the sharp escalation earlier this year.

In Syria, the so-called Syrian Network for Human Rights documented at least 453 Israeli ground incursions between December 8, 2024, and October 6, 2026.

The group also reported 69 people killed and 162 abducted, adding that 127 abductees have been released while the fate of 35 others remained unknown to the organization and their families.

The incursions were concentrated in the southern provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, with some also reported in the Damascus countryside.

Israeli forces have also entered a United Nations-patrolled buffer zone separating Israeli and Syrian forces since 1974.

In Lebanon, Israeli attacks have continued despite the June ceasefire, with the Israeli military maintaining positions in areas it describes as security zones along the border.

UN peacekeepers have reported that Israeli forces fired 455 projectiles into southern Lebanon and violated Lebanese airspace 97 times over a three-day period in August.

The latest strike near Hawsh al-Sayyed Ali adds to concerns over continued Israeli military raids along Lebanon’s border areas, where civilians remain exposed to attacks despite the ceasefire agreement.

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