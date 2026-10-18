Hezbollah official: Resistance front will not yield to pressure, conspiracies

AhlulBayt News Agency: A member of the Political Council of Hezbollah resistance movement has warned of US-Israeli plots to foment internal strife in Lebanon, stressing that the Resistance front will not yield to pressure or conspiracies under any circumstances.

Dr. Rima Fakhry stated on Saturday that Hezbollah will exercise utmost patience and will tackle issues with great discretion.

“Such patience and restraint by Hezbollah do not amount to surrender to US-Israeli dictates. Hezbollah is always present on all fronts,” she pointed out.

Fakhry noted that Washington and the Tel Aviv regime have long been seeking to create an internal conflict in Lebanon, but Hezbollah has managed to resolve issues wisely and discreetly.

“We hold our heads high because of our youths, families and devoted individuals. They are making heroic sacrifices to secure the elements of power in Lebanon,” she said.

The senior Hezbollah member sharply criticized the Lebanese government for passivity and capitulation to the US-Israeli schemes.

“Since the Lebanese Constitution prohibits direct communication, meeting, or negotiation with the Zionist enemy, no Lebanese citizen is allowed to violate the law. The Beirut government seeks to hold onto power at all costs. A public survey will definitively prove such a fact,” she said.

Fakhry also took a swipe at the so-called framework agreement, signed in Washington on June 26, with Israel, arguing the deal has emboldened the Tel Aviv regime to escalate its aggression against Lebanon.

“The occupying Israeli regime is enjoying a golden opportunity. It is pressing ahead with its aggression without any objection and strong reaction. Hezbollah and its supporters are surrounded by Americans, certain Lebanese authorities, the Zionist enemy, and Western allies that support the usurping regime in terms of military, political, and logistical resources,” she stated.

Since March 2, Israeli military strikes in Lebanon have resulted in the deaths of 4,389 individuals and injuries to 12,424 others, according to the latest official figures released by the Lebanese government.

These assaults have continued even after the signing of a US-backed “Framework Agreement” between Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26, which stipulates a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese soil and the deployment of the Lebanese army.

Despite the agreement, Israel continues its offensives in southern Lebanon and maintains control over various Lebanese territories, some of which have been occupied for many years, while others were taken during recent war and military onslaughts.

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