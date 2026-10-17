Iran Deputy FM: Lebanon must be included in any final agreement on ending war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has affirmed Iran’s position that Lebanon must be included in any final agreement on ending the war on Iran, and that the United States bears full responsibility for violating the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and failing to honor its commitments.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Mayadeen released on Friday, Khatibzadeh, who visited Lebanon this week, stressed that the meetings he held in Lebanon, including sessions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and the Prime Minister's office, were productive.

He emphasized that Tehran insisted during the visit on bringing viewpoints closer together and ensuring that Lebanon is fully included in any final agreement.

"The occupying Israeli entity must end the war in Syria and in Lebanon," Khatibzadeh stated, noting that the situation in the region is deeply interconnected.

He stressed that one of Iran's fundamental conditions in any mediation process is the cessation of wars on all fronts, declaring, "If these wars remain on any of the fronts, that means the war is ongoing on all fronts."

The Deputy Foreign Minister pointed to the blatant violation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, stating that everyone knows the agreement "was violated by the Zionists and the Americans through their attack on Lebanon and Iran" just days after it was signed.

He explained that what is unfolding today is a direct continuation of this path of betrayal, noting that "the entity opened the Washington track, which has proven its failure, in order to sabotage the Islamabad peace and open direct negotiations with Lebanon to destroy it."

Khatibzadeh underscored that the Israeli regime consistently evades all its commitments and is "the son and creation of the United States in the region."

He affirmed that "we consider that controlling this entity falls on the shoulders of Washington," which has exerted pressure on the regime as a result of peace efforts.

Addressing the nature of Iran's relationship with Hezbollah, Khatibzadeh stated, "Hezbollah is a Lebanese party that was founded as a result of the direct attacks by Israel on Lebanon and the occupation of its territory."

He noted that patriotic youth gathered, regardless of their sectarian and religious backgrounds, to end the occupation.

He affirmed that Iran's relationships with its friends are built upon principles, beliefs, and shared values, declaring, "The Islamic Republic stands with all loyalty alongside its friends."

The Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that "the occupying entity lacks any mercy or respect for international law," calling on the Lebanese people to be vigilant, support Hezbollah, and help them make deterrence effective against the Israeli regime's aggression.

Turning to the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, Khatibzadeh described the conflict as "illegal and in violation of international law."

He confirmed that Washington's true objectives were regime change, the destruction of Iran's territorial integrity, and the elimination of its deterrence capabilities—objectives that were decisively defeated.

"The war was, for Iran, an existential war, and we resisted based on this logic and did not allow the United States to win," he declared.

Khatibzadeh affirmed that Iran gives no importance to US domestic politics, elections, or the statements of President Donald Trump, stressing that Washington bears the responsibility for failing to adhere to its own promises.

He added that Iran remains ready for balanced engagement and reconciliation based on mutual respect, provided Washington demonstrates genuine readiness and acts responsibly.

He reiterated that there is no alternative to a diplomatic solution, confirming Iran's willingness to resolve concerns regarding nuclear energy while fully exercising its right to peaceful nuclear technology—a right that reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency have confirmed Iran is in full compliance with.

The Deputy Foreign Minister reminded viewers of Iran's complete executive proposal, lasting just seven days, for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, while simultaneously affirming Iran's readiness to fight until the last drop of blood if war is imposed upon it.

On the broader international stage, Khatibzadeh noted that the world is passing through a transformative phase, shifting from the old order toward a new one in which nations are competing over artificial intelligence for dominance.

He pointed to "the collapse of the illusions of power, particularly in the Zionist entity," and noted that "all US bases in the region have been destroyed and their true goal of protecting Israel has been exposed."

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