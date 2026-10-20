Hezbollah lawmaker warns Lebanon against yielding to US demands

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Lebanese lawmaker from Hezbollah’s political wing has warned Beirut against yielding to US dictates, saying it would jeopardize Lebanon’s national sovereignty, the resistance front and the country’s deterrence capabilities.

“If the Lebanese government pursues this path, it must assume responsibility for all the potentially adverse consequences,” Hussein Hajj Hassan, a member of parliament’s Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, said on Monday.

He said US policies closely mirrored Israeli strategies, noting that Washington’s stated national interests were "closely aligned with the objectives of the Zionist regime.”

He added, “What benefit could Lebanon derive from singing a so-called peace deal with the Zionist enemy whilst the government took measures against Hezbollah on March 2? Are some seeking conflict and hostility with the resistance front at the same time as talking about ending enmity and hostility towards the enemy?”

Hajj Hassan also sharply criticized Washington’s blatant interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

He said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had intervened in judicial matters during telephone conversations with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, while US Ambassador to Beirut Michel Issa had urged the Lebanese parliament to repeal a ban on imports of goods from the Israeli-occupied territories.

He also condemned the Lebanese government’s decisions to disarm Hezbollah as unconstitutional and contrary to the country’s national interests.

Since March 2, Israeli military strikes on Lebanon have killed at least 4,389 individuals and injured 12,424 others, according to the latest official figures released by the Lebanese government.

The assaults have continued despite the signing of a US-backed framework agreement between Beirut and the Tel Aviv regime on June 26, which stipulates a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army.

Despite the agreement, Israel continues airstrikes in southern Lebanon and maintains control over various Lebanese territories, some of which have been occupied for many years, while others were taken during the recent war and military aggression.

..................

End/ 257