Hezbollah calls on Saudi authorities to draw lessons from past mistakes in Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has called on Saudi authorities to draw lessons from their past mistakes in Yemen and not to repeat them as they press ahead with their atrocious assault and inhumane blockade against the impoverished nation.

Ammar al-Moussawi, head of the group’s Arab and International Relations Department, roundly dismissed on Friday night the Saudi allegations of Yemeni drone and missile attacks towards the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, emphasizing that such groundless claims are meant to provoke Muslims’ emotions.

He added that Riyadh’s claims would not change the status quo, since Saudis are seeking to prevent the Yemeni nation from tapping their natural resources and exercising their right to self-determination.

Moussawi advised Saudi officials to treat Yemenis in accordance with the principle of good neighborliness, and stop their aggression and siege against the nation.

“Yemeni people have been subjected to a devastating war since 2015, which has targeted all civilian infrastructure. The Saudi regime has carried out numerous airstrikes against Yemen,” the senior Hezbollah official said.

He noted, “The solution to the Yemen crisis lies in dialogue and removal of the siege on the Arab Peninsula nation. We call on Saudi authorities to draw lessons from past failures, and not to repeat their mistakes. The damage inflicted on Yemen or any other Muslim nation is deplorable and must cease immediately.”

Moussawi went on to state that the Sana’a-based Yemeni government is ready to sit at the negotiating table with Saudi Arabia, provided that the siege is lifted, the vicious onslaught against Yemen ceases, and Saudi Arabia refrains from interference in Yemen’s domestic affairs.

He also pointed to Saudi Arabia’s attempts to exploit the simmering tensions to legitimize its intervention in Yemen by presenting a false narrative of the war, and claiming that the Yemeni crisis is a civil war.

The high-ranking Hezbollah official also warned all regional parties about US-Israeli conspiracies, stressing that one should bear in mind that the deployment of American forces and the presence of military bases across the region have not only protected the Persian Gulf countries, but have rather exposed them to attacks and tensions.

The Sana’a administration announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia on July 20, in retaliation for “an unjust and oppressive siege” on Yemen that has continued for almost 12 years.

The Yemeni military has reported multiple successful operations targeting ships associated with Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies enacted a blockade on Yemen and initiated a large-scale war, with support from the United States and various Western nations in terms of military, political, and logistical resources.

The war has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Yemenis. Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia has not succeeded in achieving its goal of restoring a puppet government that aligns with its interests.

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