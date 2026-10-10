Hezbollah official says martyrdom of resistance leaders strengthens Islamic unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hezbollah official has declared that the martyrdom of resistance leaders will not stop the awakening of the Islamic ummah, saying the blood of martyrs instead awakens nations and strengthens their unity.

Sheikh Hassan Baghdadi, a member of Hezbollah’s Central Council, made the remarks at the fourth international conference “The Resurrection of the Ummah of Muhammad (PBUH)” in Tehran, according to a report by the Hawzah News Agency.

Citing Quranic verses on the status of the Islamic ummah and God’s promise of victory for the divine religion, Baghdadi said the Quran’s address is not directed at a single society or land.

“The Islamic call has a global mission, and when this call emerges and gains power in one part of the world, its effects can influence other nations and societies as well,” he said.

Referring to the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979, Baghdadi said its impact was not confined to Iran’s geography. He said it reverberated across various countries in the region and even among Muslims living in Western nations, prompting a renewed attention to religion, identity, and Islamic values among parts of the Islamic world.

Turning to recent regional developments, Baghdadi said attempts to strike at the centers and leaders of the resistance movement do not necessarily weaken Islamic currents.

“In some cases, it can lead to increased awareness, social presence, and cohesion among their supporters,” he said.

“The resurrection of the ummah does not end with the martyrdom of leaders; in many cases, the blood of martyrs can become a factor for greater awakening and movement of nations.”

Baghdadi pointed to developments in Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Palestine as signs of increased awareness and public presence, saying the resistance and steadfastness of nations against pressure can influence regional equations.

Addressing the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Baghdadi said that despite widespread destruction, human losses, and heavy pressure, the Palestinian cause remains alive and Palestinian resistance remains an effective factor in the region’s developments.

He also addressed the confrontation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Israeli regime, and Washington’s support for Tel Aviv, saying recent military and political developments have shown that regional equations have become more complex than before and that any military action can have wide-ranging consequences for the parties involved.

Baghdadi said what enemies imagine — that eliminating leaders can halt the movement of nations — may in practice produce the opposite result, leading to increased motivation, cohesion, and public presence.

Emphasizing the concept of the “resurrection of the ummah,” he said it means the awakening of nations, recognition of historical responsibility, presence on the scene, and maintaining readiness in the face of developments.

“The more pressure increases, if awareness and unity also increase, the ummah can use these conditions to rebuild its power and cohesion,” he said.

Baghdadi concluded: “The future of regional developments depends to a large extent on the level of awareness, will, and presence of nations, and what is happening today in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Iran is part of a new phase in the awakening and transformations of the Islamic world.”

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