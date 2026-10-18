Saudi Arabia executes five Shia youths in the Eastern Province (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that it has executed five of its citizens on charges related to terrorism, including membership in a terrorist organization, shooting at security forces, and financing terrorist operations.

Mohammed Munir al-Zaher, Ali Abdrab al-Sheikh, Reza Mohammed Abu Abdullah, Ali Hassan al-Rabeh, and Hassan Zaki al-Faraj are the executed Shia youths whose names have been announced by sources in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi authorities claim that the rulings were issued and confirmed after judicial procedures. However, no independent information has been published regarding the details of the trials of the executed individuals.



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