Najaf Friday prayer leader condemns Azerbaijan’s hijab ban in schools

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Friday prayer leader of Najaf in Iraq strongly criticized the decision to ban female students wearing the hijab from entering public schools in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In his Friday prayer sermons on October 16, Hojat-ul-Islam Seyed Sadr al-Din al-Qabanchi said this ban on the hijab for female students and teachers occurs in a country where Muslims make up 95 percent of the population.

Pointing out that the Azerbaijani government has enforced this hijab ban by expelling hundreds of thousands of female students and teachers from schools, he asked, “Where are women’s rights? Where is personal freedom? And where is the democracy they claim to uphold?”

Condemning the Baku government’s stance on the hijab ban, the cleric said this is not merely a local or ethnic issue; rather, it constitutes an assault on Islamic values.

“Indeed, whoever does not concern themselves with the affairs of Muslims is not a Muslim.”

In another part of his Friday prayer sermon, Hojat-ol-Islam Qabanchi criticized the Iraqi government’s stance in condemning the retaliatory attacks launched by Yemeni armed forces against airports in Saudi Arabia.

“While we are by no means pleased with conflict between Muslims, before condemning the attacks on Saudi airports, one must condemn the ongoing Saudi assaults on Yemen, as well as the coalition that the Saudi Kingdom—under US command and in partnership with the Zionist regime, Pakistan, and Turkey—seeks to form in order to suppress the Yemeni people.”

The cleric also criticized the silence maintained in the face of the Zionist regime’s aggression and occupation.

“Just yesterday, (the Israeli regime’s prime minister Benjamin) Netanyahu explicitly declared that he would never withdraw from the territories recently occupied in Syria and Lebanon—yet we witness only silence from the Arab world, with no condemnation of this approach.”

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