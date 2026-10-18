Sanaa warns Saudi regime with hypersonic missiles weighing up to two tonnes not used yet

ABNA24 - A senior official in the Sanaa authorities has warned Saudi Arabia that Sanaa has advanced missile and drone capabilities it has yet to deploy, raising the prospect of further military escalation.

Hizam al-Asad, a member of the Ansarullah Political Bureau and the Yemeni Shura Council, said in a post on X: “The criminal Saudi enemy’s shouting and wailing, no matter how intense, will do it no good. It must submit humbly and submissively to our people’s legitimate demands and rights. It has inflicted suffering on our people for 12 years, and the tables will turn on the aggressor.”

لن يجدي العدوَّ السعوديَّ المجرمَ صراخُه وعويلُه، مهما بلغا من شدّة، وعليه أن ينصاع لمطالب شعبنا وحقوقه المشروعة، صاغرًا ذليلًا؛ فقد أذاق شعبَنا الويلاتِ طوال اثني عشر عامًا، وعلى الباغي تدور الدوائر. — حزام الأسد (@hezamalasad) October 15, 2026

In a separate statement, al-Asad described the current confrontation as “merely a rehearsal for a comprehensive escalation.”

He said Sana’a possessed advanced missile systems and drones that had not yet been used, including hypersonic missiles, missiles with multiple warheads and missiles carrying heavy warheads.

بفضل الله، ما تزال المعركة، من منظور قواتنا المسلحة، مجرد بروفة للتصعيد الشامل؛ إذ لم تدخل بعدُ منظومات الصواريخ والمسيّرات الحديثة، كما لم تُستخدم حتى اليوم منظومات الصواريخ فرط الصوتية، أو الصواريخ ذات الرؤوس المتعددة، أو تلك المزوّدة برؤوس حربية ثقيلة. فلم يتجاوز وزن الرؤوس الحربية المستخدمة حتى اليوم 300 كيلوغرام، في حين لم تُستخدم بعدُ الرؤوس الحربية الثقيلة التي يصل وزن بعضها إلى طنين. وهذه كله بفضل الله وعونه وتأييده. — حزام الأسد (@hezamalasad) October 15, 2026

Al-Asad said the warheads used so far weighed no more than 300 kilograms, while some of the heavier warheads he cited weighed up to two tonnes.

His remarks carried a direct message to Riyadh: Sanaa wants Saudi Arabia to consider the possibility that additional military capabilities could be deployed, and warns that continued confrontation could lead to an escalation involving more powerful weapons.

The statements also appear intended to raise the cost of further escalation and underscore Sanaa’s position that its military options have not been exhausted, while pressing Riyadh to meet its stated political demands.



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