Israeli regime attacked Foreign Ministry Library: Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Zionist regime’s attack on the Foreign Ministry Library, comparable to the Mongol invasions, halted activity at the century-old institution, says Saeed Khatibzadeh, Head of the Center for Political and International Studies at the Foreign Ministry.

Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Sunday, addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Documentation Center and Museum of Martyr Kamal Kharrazi.

The attack disrupted the Foreign Ministry’s specialized library for the first time in its century-old history, he added.

The library stands as one of the country’s most specialized scientific centers in foreign policy, international economics, international relations, and international law, housing a collection of domestic and foreign books in various languages, he noted.

Kamal Kharrazi was a renowned Iranian politician who began his distinguished professional career as Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) during the Iraqi invasion of Iran (1980–88). He was later appointed head of Iran’s mission to the United Nations.

An eight-year tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs in the administration of Seyyed Mohammad Khatami, as well as service as a full member of the Expediency Discernment Council, were among the other positions Kharrazi held.

In 2006, by decree of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, he was appointed Senior Advisor to the Supreme Leader and Head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations. In 2014, Kharrazi also received the honorary badge in the field of culture and art for a lifetime of cultural activity during the early years of the Islamic Revolution and throughout the eight-year war.

This prominent diplomat was later severely injured in a US-Israeli terrorist attack in Tehran on April 1, 2026, and was martyred on April 9, 2026.

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