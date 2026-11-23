AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has refused to receive greetings marking the country's Independence Day, saying Lebanon has yet to achieve full sovereignty as Israeli forces continue to occupy parts of its territory and attack southern communities.

Berri made the remarks on Sunday, saying he had taken the decision to stand with residents of southern border villages, including Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Mansouri and Hadatha, who are unable to celebrate the national occasion amid the continued Israeli presence and military operations.

He went on to say that Israel is destroying the foundations of daily life in southern Lebanese communities, pointing to recent attacks around Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Hadatha, Mansouri and Nabatieh al-Fawqa as examples of the ongoing pressure on residents.

According to Berri, Lebanon's independence cannot be considered complete until all occupied territories are recovered and national unity is restored among the country's political leadership and people.

He stressed that genuine independence must be reflected not only in words but also in a unified national position and action.

His announcement came as Lebanon marked the 83rd anniversary of its Independence Day, celebrated annually on November 22.

Israel still occupies portions of southern Lebanon, including territory it has controlled for many years as well as regions taken during the 2023-2024 war, where Israeli ground troops moved about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.

Since March 2, Israeli strikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 4,390 individuals and caused the displacement of over 1 million people, as reported by Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

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