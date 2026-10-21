Nabih Berri: Repeal of Israel Boycott Law Will Not Pass in Lebanese Parliament

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, emphasizing that the repeal of the 1955 Israel boycott law will not pass in this country's parliament, warned that stability and the protection of Lebanon are a collective responsibility and all parties must refrain from actions that increase internal tensions and divisions.

Berri, referring to signs of tension of a sectarian nature in Lebanon, raised the question of whether it is acceptable for a Lebanese citizen to be prohibited from buying property in another region of this country solely because of their sectarian affiliation.

The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament also, in reaction to American pressure to repeal the Israel boycott law and the efforts of some representatives in this regard, emphasized that these efforts will not succeed in parliament.

Berri, in response to Al-Akhbar newspaper's question about American pressure and the moves of some representatives to repeal this law, said, "Those who imagine that the situation is abandoned and unregulated and that the country has gone out of control are mistaken; Lebanon has not yet gone out of control."

He added with a sarcastic tone, "I am waiting with complete impatience for someone to present a legal bill in this regard."

This position comes as Michel Issa, the US Ambassador to Beirut, last week in response to a question about Nabih Berri's agreement with the repeal of the law criminalizing contact with Israel, said, "You always put Nabih Berri forward; does Nabih Berri decide alone? We must finish this matter!"

Berri, in another part of his remarks, emphasizing the shared responsibility of all parties in maintaining Lebanon's stability, called for a halt to actions that can escalate tensions and deepen internal divisions.

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