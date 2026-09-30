Nabih Berri: Lebanon Reserves Right to Prosecute Israel Over Attacks

ABNA24 - Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon reserves its sovereign right to take legal action against Israel over its relentless attacks on residential areas in southern Lebanon, urging continued international pressure to halt the military onslaught.

“Lebanon’s right to prosecute Israel for its crimes is a sovereign right that cannot be relinquished in any way,” Berri stated in Beirut on Tuesday as he received US Congressmen Darin LaHood and Josh Gottheimer, accompanied by US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Keith Hanigan.

The top Lebanese legislator said the United States and President Donald Trump are the only parties capable of exerting sufficient pressure on Israel to compel the occupying regime to halt its attacks on Lebanon.

Berri identified Israeli failure to honor the terms of previous accords as the main obstacle to implementing a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

The Lebanese parliament speaker also said there was still time to avoid “the mistake” of failing to renew the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The Security Council extended the UNIFIL’s mandate for a final time until December 31, 2026, after which the peacekeeping force is scheduled to draw down and withdraw.

Despite the ratification of a US-facilitated framework agreement between the two sides on June 26, Israeli military strikes against Lebanon have continued unabated.

The agreement sets out a phased process for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, alongside the deployment of Lebanese armed forces in areas vacated by the Israeli military.

Yet Israel has continued its military aggression against Lebanon despite the agreement, carrying out attacks in violation of the deal.

Lebanese authorities say Israeli attacks have killed at least 4,386 people, injured 12,407 others, and displaced more than one million people since March 2.



/129