AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has begun transferring some of its positions in southern Lebanon to the Lebanese army, as Israeli forces continue attacks on towns and villages across the region.

UNIFIL Head of Mission Diodato Abagnara announced the move during a visit to the southern city of Tyre on Saturday, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Abagnara stressed the need to prevent a security vacuum following the mission’s withdrawal, saying its core activities should continue, including monitoring and reporting violations, providing humanitarian assistance, protecting civilians and supporting local communities, particularly women.

He said the future of the UN presence in southern Lebanon would depend on UN Security Council decisions.

Describing Israel’s continued occupation of parts of southern Lebanon as “a clear violation” of Resolution 1701, he said UN peacekeepers would continue carrying out their duties until the final day of their mandate.

UNIFIL has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978. Its mandate was expanded under Security Council Resolution 1701 in 2006 to include monitoring the cessation of hostilities and supporting the deployment of the Lebanese army south of the Litani River.

In August 2025, the Security Council extended the mission’s mandate for the final time until December 31, 2026, with a phased withdrawal scheduled to begin in 2027.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military carried out a series of attacks on southern Lebanese towns on Saturday, including artillery shelling and machine-gun fire, according to NNA.

An Israeli drone exploded on the roof of a house in the Deir neighborhood of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, while another exploded early Saturday near a cooperative in the town of Shoukin, in the Nabatieh district.

Israeli military vehicles were also seen moving through Zawtar al-Sharqiya, accompanied by machine-gun fire in residential neighborhoods.

The outskirts of Mayfadoun, Zawtar and Nabatieh al-Fawqa came under intermittent artillery shelling overnight.

The Israeli army also detonated an explosive device between Zawtar and Kfartabnit, the agency reported.

In the Bint Jbeil district, Israeli forces fired machine guns toward Barashit early Saturday as military vehicles moved along the town’s outskirts.

In the Marjayoun district, Israeli forces uprooted olive trees overnight on Al-Shariqa Hill in the town of Khiam, while military vehicles were heard operating in the surrounding area, NNA added.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have continued despite a US-mediated framework agreement reached between the two sides in June.

Experts say the framework agreement itself is deeply flawed, imposing obligations on Lebanon, such as the disarmament of the resistance group Hezbollah and refraining from international legal action against Israel, while offering Israel no meaningful commitments in return.

Israeli forces, however, have continued their attacks and expanded their presence in southern Lebanon, while Washington has pressured the Lebanese government to disarm the resistance.

Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed at least 4,390 individuals and caused the displacement of over 1 million people, as reported by Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

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