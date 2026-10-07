Seven Fronts Without Victory: An Israeli Analysis Debunks Netanyahu’s Claims

ABNA24 - Architectural consultant Edva Lutan, who specializes in adapting institutions to the digital age and is also a lecturer, discussed in an article published by the “Israeli” newspaper “Zman Yisrael” “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly in September. The speech addressed the war since what he called the “October 7 massacre” [the heroic Al-Aqsa Flood operation] on seven fronts: Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, against the “Houthis” [Ansarullah], against the “Iranian-aligned militias” in Iraq [the Iraqi Resistance], and in “Judea and Samaria” [The West Bank].

Lutan said: “In the speech, as well as in many of his other speeches, Netanyahu claimed that ‘‘Israel’ is stronger than ever’ and promised that ‘‘Israel’ will continue to win.’ Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also claimed that the government had ‘fought a seven-front war with astonishing results.’ Similar claims of ‘victory on all fronts’ and ‘tremendous achievements’ have been made by ministers and Knesset members in the coalition, government spokespersons, and pro-government media outlets such as Channel 14, as well as their supporters on social media. But the reality is completely different. The ‘Israeli’ army has indeed achieved major ‘operational achievements’—[including] crimes, killing civilians and destruction—in the war [or series of wars] of the past three years. But on none of these fronts can the situation be defined as a ‘victory.’”

She continued: “No political achievements in ‘Israel’s’ favor have been recorded on any front. In some cases, no political agreements were signed at all, while in others, the agreements are not being upheld. The ambitious objectives set by the government for the wars have also not been achieved. The Iranian regime survived the war and retained part of its nuclear program and missile system. Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, which it did not control before the war, and uses it as a powerful bargaining chip on the global stage. The organizations Hezbollah and Hamas retain armed forces in Gaza and Lebanon and control parts of those areas. The Houthis [Ansarullah] recently took control of large parts of Yemen and are threatening the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.”

Lutan added: “During the war, the ‘Israeli’ army occupied large areas and still retains them, requiring it to deploy an enormous amount of manpower in areas beyond the lines that existed before the war. The ‘Israeli’ army currently operates 89 active battalions, including 26 battalions in ‘Judea and Samaria’ [the West Bank], at least during the holiday period, including 39 reserve battalions, and is suffering from a severe shortage of soldiers.”

Lutan stressed that the wars had exacted a huge price from “Israel”. They delayed the release of the “hostages” [detainees], which was one of their objectives, and resulted in the deaths of hundreds of soldiers and dozens of “civilians” [settlers], in addition to the 1,200 people killed in the “October 7 massacre” [the heroic Al-Aqsa Flood operation], thousands wounded and tens of thousands suffering psychological harm. They also resulted in the destruction of tens of thousands of homes, a financial cost amounting to billions of shekels, enormous economic damage, and severe harm to Israel’s foreign relations. It is unclear whether Israel has gained anything from them, or what, if anything, it has actually won.

Did “Israel” win on seven fronts? Lutan asks and answers: “No. None of the war’s objectives have been achieved: Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis and the ‘militias’ in Iraq [the Iraqi Resistance] remain armed; Hamas still controls the population in Gaza; the Iranian regime remains in power, as do its stockpile of ballistic missiles and its nuclear program.”

Have the United States and “Israel” eliminated the threat of an Iranian nuclear bomb? Lutan asks as well, answering: “Probably not. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s report issued in September 2026, the agency is unable to provide information on the current size, composition or location of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile. Its most recent estimate was 440.9 kilograms, enriched to a level of up to 60%. Tamir Hayman of the Institute for National Security Studies wrote in May that the nuclear project remains without substantial change.”

How many reserve personnel are required to hold the lines? Lutan asks. She says: “Of the 89 battalions currently operated by the ‘Israeli’ army, 39 are reserve battalions. The target for 2026 is an average of 40,000 reserve-duty days per day, following a decision to reduce the number of days by one-third. Even if the target is achieved- and if it is achieved- reservists will serve dozens of reserve-duty days each year. It is unclear how this target can be met without reducing or compromising the ‘Israeli’ army’s missions.”



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