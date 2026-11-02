AhlulBayt News Agency: The term “Houthis,” used repeatedly by international media, has gradually come to be applied to the people, political institutions and military forces of Yemen. However, using the name of a single political movement to refer to an entire country and its population does not accurately reflect reality.

the choice of words plays an important role in shaping perceptions of a country and its circumstances. In coverage of Yemen, some international media outlets and political circles use the term “Houthis” instead of “the Yemeni government,” “the people of Yemen” or “the Yemeni armed forces.” This framing reduces the country’s broader political and social landscape to a single movement.

The name “Houthi” derives from the family name of Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the founder of the Ansar Allah movement. The term is used to refer to Ansar Allah, and its use in that context is understandable. However, treating it as a substitute for Yemen, its people or its government institutions is inaccurate.

This framing is particularly common in reports concerning Palestine, the war in Gaza, Yemen’s position toward Israel and developments in the Red Sea. For example, operations carried out by the Yemeni armed forces or official positions issued by institutions based in Sana’a are sometimes described by media outlets as “Houthi threats” or “Houthi actions.”

The repeated use of the term can also create the impression that Ansar Allah is merely a small family-based group, whereas the movement has a political and social organizational structure and has played a significant role in Yemen’s recent political history. Similarly, terms such as “Houthi militia” can sometimes contribute to a negative perception.

This does not mean that all Yemenis support Ansar Allah, nor does it deny the existence of its opponents. The central point is that news reports should use the accurate name of the institution, movement or group being discussed.

Therefore, while Ansar Allah may be named when reporting on the movement’s specific political positions or actions, the terms used for the Yemeni people, government or armed forces should reflect their actual identities rather than using “Houthis” as a blanket label.