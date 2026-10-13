Pakistani Shia Cleric: Yemen's Support for Palestine Triggered US, Israeli Pressure

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Pakistani cleric says Yemen's people are being subjected to hostile propaganda and military pressure by the United States, the Zionist regime, and the Al Saud dynasty precisely because of their support for the oppressed Palestinian nation.

A rally in support of the oppressed people of Yemen was held in the city of Jacobabad following a call by Pakistan's Imamia Students Organization. Participants voiced solidarity with the Yemeni people and demanded that the Pakistani government play an effective role in establishing peace and delivering humanitarian aid to those affected.

Addressing the gathering, Hojatoleslam Maqsood Ali Domki, a senior member of Pakistan's Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, pointed to years of war, bombardment, and humanitarian crisis in Yemen, saying: "The people of Yemen have always stood by the oppressed Palestinian nation, and for this reason, the United States, the Zionist regime, and the Al Saud dynasty are exerting pressure on them through hostile propaganda and military actions."

He stressed the need to understand America's objectives and conspiracies, urging Pakistan to make decisions based on a correct understanding of regional developments that serve its national interests and the unity of the Muslim world.

The Pakistani cleric also criticized the instrumental use of the holy name of the Two Holy Mosques to justify the actions of the Al Saud dynasty, stating: "The Pakistani government must avoid any decision that would escalate tensions among Islamic countries and deepen sectarian divisions within the country."

He further called on the Pakistani government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to raise the Yemen issue in the National Assembly and the Senate so that its various dimensions can be discussed and examined at the national level.

Also speaking at the event, Azharul Hassan, head of the Imamia Students Organization in the Jacobabad region, emphasized that supporting the oppressed people of Yemen is a religious and humanitarian duty, saying: "Pakistan's younger generation stands with the people of Yemen and calls on the government to play an effective role in establishing peace and sending humanitarian aid to the country."

Referring to the positions of Yemen's Ansarullah and the Houthis in support of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he stated that in his view, they do not pose a threat to Mecca and Medina, and that the Zionist regime is the main threat to the Muslim world.

At the end of the rally, participants once again emphasized their solidarity with the oppressed people of Yemen and called on the Pakistani government to prioritize national interests, the unity of the Muslim world, and the preservation of regional peace and stability in its foreign policy.

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