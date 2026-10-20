Every District in Pakistan Should Have a University to Improve Access to Higher Education

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, provincial president of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan in Sindh, has called for the establishment of a university in every district of Pakistan to make higher education more accessible to young people.

During a visit to the village of Limon Khan Lashari in the Thul tehsil of Jacobabad district, Domki met Brother Fazal Abbas Lashari, a former divisional president of the Imamia Students Organisation (ISO), and invited him to attend the Azmat-e-Shuhada Conference scheduled for October 23.

Speaking on the occasion, Domki said the sacrifices of those martyred in the Shab-e-Ashura tragedy in Jacobabad remain an unforgettable chapter in the history of the Shia community. He said remembering the martyrs, keeping their mission alive and conveying their message to younger generations are religious, communal and national responsibilities.

Meeting with Tribal Leaders

Separately, Sardar Abdul Ghaffar Khan Thaheem, a leader of the Thaheem tribe, met Domki along with a delegation. During the meeting, Domki presented him with a book on the life and teachings of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him and his family).

The participants discussed their shared interest in the love and teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (peace be upon them) and other matters of mutual interest. Brother Didar Hussain Thaheem, a provincial leader of MWM's Azadari Wing, was also present.

Encouraging Youth Leadership and Development

A delegation of the Imamia Students Organisation Pakistan, led by newly elected Upper Sindh Regional President Brother Izhar-ul-Hassan and the Regional Nazrat Secretary, also met Domki.

Describing ISO as an organisation of conscious, courageous and committed young people who believe in the system of Wilayat, Domki said it had played a prominent role in promoting truth, Islamic values and the interests of the country and the Muslim community.

He emphasised that young people are a valuable asset to any society and that their intellectual, moral and religious development is essential for building a strong and socially aware community.

Domki congratulated Izhar-ul-Hassan on his election as president of ISO Pakistan's Upper Sindh Region by presenting him with flower garlands and conveying his best wishes. He also invited ISO office-bearers to participate in the Azmat-e-Shuhada Conference on October 23.

Call for a University in Jacobabad

Highlighting the urgent need for a university in Jacobabad, Domki said students from the district and surrounding areas face considerable difficulties in pursuing higher education because of the lack of adequate local facilities. As a result, many young people struggle to continue their studies.

He argued that every district in Pakistan should have a university so that students can access higher education without having to relocate to distant cities.

Domki particularly highlighted the challenges faced by female students in tribal and traditionally conservative social environments, where travelling long distances for education can present additional difficulties. Transportation, accommodation and other educational expenses also place a substantial burden on low-income and middle-class families.

He said establishing a university in Jacobabad would allow students to pursue quality higher education closer to home, reduce the financial burden on parents and help remove barriers that prevent girls from continuing their studies.

Government Urged to Expand Higher Education

Domki urged the government to take immediate and serious steps towards establishing a university in Jacobabad and to develop higher education institutions in other underdeveloped districts of Sindh as well.

He stressed that access to education is a fundamental right of every young person and a cornerstone of social and economic development.

The proposed expansion of universities, he said, would help create greater educational opportunities, support disadvantaged families and enable more young people to contribute to the country's future.