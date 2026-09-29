Pakistani Cleric Urges Youth to Carry Forward Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s Legacy

ABNA24 - A senior Pakistani cleric has called for the legacy and path of martyred Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to be passed on to the younger generation, describing it as a religious and social responsibility.

Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, a senior member of Pakistan's Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), made the remarks during meetings with believers in various areas of Sindh province, where he discussed current developments and stressed the need for an active, aware, and responsible presence in cyberspace.

Domki said cyberspace is no longer merely a means of social communication, but has become one of the most important arenas for intellectual, promotional, and educational activity and for shaping public opinion. He called for documented, enlightening responses to propaganda and narratives opposed to Islam and the Islamic Revolution, using sound argument, logic, and appropriate language.

The MWM provincial president condemned recent US sanctions on Iranian airlines and flights, calling unilateral sanctions against an independent Islamic country regrettable and unacceptable.

He noted that Washington has imposed wide-ranging restrictions and sanctions on Iran's aviation sector this month, causing Iranian flights in some countries to face problems and obstacles.

Domki stressed the need for Islamic countries to make independent decisions, saying they must not submit to US pressure and sanctions, but should conduct their relations with fellow Islamic states based on shared interests and independent decisions.

He said the Muslim world must maintain its independence in foreign policy and relations among Muslim countries, and must not allow pressure from foreign powers to affect ties between Islamic states.

The Pakistani cleric also called on Islamic governments to distance themselves from policies of dependence on foreign powers and to prioritize the shared interests of the Islamic Ummah, independence, national sovereignty, and cooperation among Muslim nations.

Describing Iran as an Islamic, neighboring, and brotherly country, he said the consequences of economic and aviation sanctions and other restrictions against Iran must not be met with silence.

Domki urged the Pakistani government to further strengthen its historical, brotherly, and neighborly relations with Iran and to take a clear and principled position against unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

Citing the historical, cultural, religious, and people-to-people ties between the two countries, he said Pakistan and Iran enjoy long-standing and extensive relations, and both sides have in recent days stressed continued bilateral cooperation and efforts to strengthen regional peace and stability.

The cleric also stressed the need to expand bilateral trade, border communications and movement, economic cooperation, and regional engagement, calling for Pakistan to play a more active role in reducing regional tensions.

Domki called on the Pakistani government to pursue policies that secure energy supplies in the interest of the people and, if possible, to consider importing gasoline and gas from Iran despite US sanctions.

Marking the September 27 anniversary of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's martyrdom, Domki honored his efforts, steadfastness, and support for the oppressed.

Referring to the status of martyrs in Islamic culture, he said their sacrifices carry a message of freedom, dignity, resistance, and adherence to truth for future generations, and that passing on their lives, thoughts, and struggles to the younger generation is a religious and social responsibility.

Reiterating the importance of cyberspace, the Pakistani cleric said social media today is not only a communication tool but has become an important arena for education, outreach, intellectual guidance, connecting with people, and shaping social narratives.

He stressed the need for conscious and responsible use of this capacity and called for an active presence by cultural and religious figures in cyberspace to provide documented, logical, and enlightening content.



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