Legal Action Over Damage to Hussaini Mosque and Karbalai Imambargah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Domki, who also heads the Markaz-e-Tablighat-e-Islami Balochistan, visited the mosque and imambargah along with MWM Azadari Wing Balochistan President Allama Syed Zafar Abbas Shamsi and other community leaders to assess the situation.

Local religious figures, including MWM Nasirabad leader and caretaker of the mosque and imambargah Haji Hidayatullah Gorshani, noted reciter Syed Saeed Ali Shah, and other community elders and residents were also present.

The delegation expressed serious concern and regret over the reported damage to a wall of the mosque and imambargah and the alleged desecration of the religious site.

“Mosques and imambargahs are sacred religious places, and any attempt to desecrate or damage them cannot be tolerated,” Domki said.

He described the incident in Dera Murad Jamali as deeply concerning and said police and the district administration had a fundamental responsibility to protect religious sites and ensure the religious rights of citizens.

Domki urged the police and district administration to take immediate notice of the incident, identify those allegedly involved and initiate legal proceedings against them. He also called for measures to ensure the security of the religious site.

Allama Syed Zafar Abbas Shamsi said the desecration of religious places was unacceptable under any circumstances. He called on the authorities to take effective measures to prevent such incidents and strengthen security at mosques, imambargahs and other religious sites.

Shamsi also appealed to Shia residents and other citizens of Dera Murad Jamali to remain patient and peaceful, refrain from taking the law into their own hands and pursue their demands through constitutional and legal channels.

He announced that a mourning gathering, or Majlis-e-Aza, would be held at Hussaini Mosque and Karbalai Imambargah on Monday, October 11, followed by a protest against the alleged desecration of the mosque and imambargah. He called on community members to participate in large numbers.

Meanwhile, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dera Murad Jamali visited the imambargah and met with religious scholars and Shia community leaders. The police officer assured them that strong legal action would be taken against those allegedly involved in the incident.

The meeting was attended by MWM leader Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, Shia Ulema Council Balochistan President Maulana Mushtaq Hussain Omrani, MWM Azadari Wing Balochistan President Maulana Syed Zafar Abbas Shamsi, Madrasa Imam Sadiq Principal Maulana Muhammad Raza Mufakkir, Haji Hidayatullah Gorshani, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Balochistan leader Maulana Abdul Hakim Inqalabi and other community representatives.