Pakistan Army Holds Taliban Leadership Responsible for Facilitating Terrorism

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to the military’s media wing, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir chaired the 277th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The conference reviewed Pakistan’s prevailing security situation and stressed the need to maintain full operational preparedness. According to the Pakistan Army, the commanders reaffirmed the country’s right to self-defence and to undertake targeted measures against terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

The military statement said the Taliban leadership was responsible for the consequences of what it alleged was the facilitation of terrorism “on behalf of India.” The allegation was presented by Pakistan’s military and was not independently established in the statement.

The commanders also acknowledged the success of intelligence-based counterterrorism operations. At the same time, they stressed that military measures should be complemented by civilian initiatives, including people-centred governance at the local level, strategic engagement with communities, efforts to dismantle the nexus between terrorism and crime, and strengthening the police.

The conference also discussed internal stability in Pakistan. The military said any attempt to create unrest similar to the events of May 9 would be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law.

The commanders further welcomed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia in response to Houthi attacks.

Relations between Pakistan and the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have deteriorated since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Taliban authorities of allowing the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to maintain sanctuaries on Afghan soil and carry out attacks against Pakistan. Afghan authorities have rejected the allegations and have described the issue as an internal matter for Pakistan.

The dispute has increasingly affected bilateral relations, with tensions escalating into cross-border clashes and Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan. Pakistani officials have also described the confrontation with militant groups operating from Afghan territory in increasingly severe terms.