UN: 82% of Women’s Organisations in Afghanistan at Risk of Closure

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The report, based on a survey of 74 women’s organisations conducted in April 2026, found that funding reductions have intensified since 2025 and are increasingly affecting the ability of these groups to provide services to women and girls.

According to the findings, 72% of the organisations reported a reduction in funding in 2025, while 66% described their financial situation in 2026 as either deteriorating or critical.

One organisation surveyed had already permanently closed, while 54% said they believed they could be forced to suspend or completely end their activities within the next 12 months.

The funding shortfall has also reduced the organisations’ ability to meet growing demand. Some 77% said their capacity to respond to the needs of women and girls was below the level required, while 83% reported that those needs had increased compared with previous years.

As a result, 62% of the organisations said they were now reaching fewer women and girls. More than half, or 54%, said they had been forced either to place people on waiting lists or turn away requests for assistance.

Specialised services have also been affected. Around 76% of the organisations reported reductions or interruptions in services addressing violence against women. Another 70% reported reduced availability of safe spaces for women and girls, while 68% said livelihood and economic empowerment programmes had been disrupted.

The crisis has taken a significant toll on staffing. Ninety-two percent of the organisations surveyed said they had lost some employees. In 18 organisations, more than 60% of staff had been lost, while nine reported workforce reductions of more than 90%.

With funding increasingly scarce, 65% of organisations said they were relying on volunteers or unpaid workers to maintain operations. More than half, 54%, had also reduced staff salaries.

UN Women said the organisations were calling for flexible, multi-year and direct funding from donors to help them cover core operating costs and maintain essential services.

The findings underline the growing pressure on Afghan women’s organisations as international funding declines, while demand for services continues to rise amid restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan.