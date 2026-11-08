901 Square Kilometres of Afghan Territory Contaminated by Landmines and Unexploded Ordnance

AhlulBayt News Agency: These explosive remnants of war continue to kill and injure civilians every year, particularly children.

Mohammad Yousuf Hammad, spokesperson for the Disaster Management Authority, told Afghanistan’s National Radio and Television that explosions involving remnants of past conflicts remain a serious threat to civilian lives across the country.

He also said that, with financial support from the United Nations Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan, more than 73,000 square metres of contaminated land had been cleared in the provinces of Kunduz and Baghlan by December 2025.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had previously reported that an average of around 50 people are killed or injured every month in Afghanistan by landmines and unexploded ordnance. According to the agency, nearly 80 per cent of those affected are children.

Decades of war and conflict have left Afghanistan among the countries most severely affected by landmines, unexploded shells and other explosive remnants of war. These hazardous materials remain scattered across residential areas, agricultural land and routes used by civilians, posing an ongoing threat to everyday life.

Despite efforts by international organisations to clear contaminated areas and raise public awareness about the dangers of unexploded ordnance, the vast scale of affected territory and shortages of financial resources continue to hamper efforts to address the threat.