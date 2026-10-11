Afghan Shia Scholars’ Leader Warns Pakistan Against “Playing with Fire”

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to Afghan media reports, Bayani warned Pakistani officials against “playing with fire” and emphasised Afghanistan’s readiness to defend itself against what he described as Pakistani attacks and conspiracies.

The Shia cleric also underscored the importance of national unity, warning that religious differences must not undermine solidarity among the Afghan people. He said protecting national interests should remain a priority and cautioned against foreign interference that could fuel internal divisions and instability.

His remarks come amid persistent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, driven by security concerns, border disputes and mutual accusations over the activities of armed groups.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly expressed concerns about armed groups operating from Afghan territory. Taliban authorities, meanwhile, have accused Islamabad of interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

The tensions have also affected border crossings, bilateral trade and the movement of migrants between the two countries.

In this context, Bayani’s comments highlight concerns among Afghan religious figures over national sovereignty, internal cohesion and the risk of further escalation between Kabul and Islamabad.