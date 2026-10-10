UN: Around 2.5 Million Afghans Have Returned from Iran Since 2025

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a report published on Thursday, October 8, UNHCR said that 581,600 Afghans had returned from Iran since the beginning of 2026. Of these, 492,300, or approximately 85 per cent, had been deported.

The agency noted that before the outbreak of the war involving Iran, 89 per cent of Afghan returns from the country resulted from deportations. Following the start of the conflict, that proportion declined to 84 per cent.

UNHCR warned that large-scale returns were placing considerable pressure on Afghanistan's essential services, housing and livelihoods, while creating additional challenges for host communities. The trend could also increase the risk of instability and further migration to other countries.

The agency added that conflicts in the Middle East had further complicated the situation, while Iran, one of the region's largest refugee-hosting countries, was facing mounting pressure.

According to the report, the validity of census registration slips held by approximately two million Afghans living in Iran expired on March 20, 2025. Iranian authorities subsequently began reviewing their residency status, after which the number of returns increased significantly.

UNHCR figures further show that approximately 1.9 million Afghans returned from Iran in 2025, with 67 per cent of them deported.

Combined with the returns recorded in 2026, the figures indicate that around 2.5 million Afghan nationals have returned from Iran since the beginning of 2025, highlighting the growing humanitarian and economic challenges facing Afghanistan as it receives large numbers of returning citizens.