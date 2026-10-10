Iran’s Security Chief Warns US Officials of Another Defeat: “Be Prepared for History to Repeat Itself”

ABNA24 - Issuing stark warning to the US officials, Iran’s secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) addressed them (US officials), "Be prepared for history to repeat itself and for another defeat at the hands of Iran.”

In a message released late on Friday, Iran’s top security official wrote, “When they go to Athens after suffering defeat and humiliation at the hands of Iran to construct a narrative of a civilizational war, they would do well to read another important chapter of history: the one in which the Roman emperor knelt before Shapur I of the Sasanian Empire.”

Anyone who invokes history must also be prepared for it to repeat itself, General Rezaei underlined.



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