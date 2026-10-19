Iran’s security chief says armed forces ready for any renewed confrontation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, says that Iran’s Armed Forces have prepared a plan for any new US–Israeli adventurism that would be more devastating than the 12-day and 40-day wars.

Rezaei said in a post on his X account on Sunday that the repeated “delusions and threats” by US and Israeli officials in recent days will not change the reality on the ground.

He stressed that Iran’s Armed Forces have prepared a plan for any new adventurism that would be more devastating than the 12-day and 40-day wars.

The secretary of the Supreme National Security Council added that Iran’s new operational plan would not proceed according to regulations they are familiar with.

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