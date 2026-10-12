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Security official: US response to Iran’s seven conditions remains insufficient

12 October 2026 - 07:23
News ID: 1876866
Security official: US response to Iran’s seven conditions remains insufficient

Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei says Washington has accepted some of Iran’s seven conditions but has not provided a sufficient response. He insists that Iran’s diplomatic stance has changed and accuses US President Donald Trump of misjudging the conflict after the reported failure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

ABNA24 - Iran’s top security official Mohsen Rezaei says Washington has accepted some of Iran’s seven conditions but its response remains insufficient.

Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, has described Washington's response to Iran's seven conditions as insufficient, saying the United States has accepted some of the conditions but has yet to clarify others.

In a post on social media, Rezaei stressed that Iran's diplomatic approach has changed and that the country would not return to its previous position.

In a separate post, Rezaei said that US President Donald Trump is resorting to smuggling after the failure of the US fleet to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Rezaei said Trump had launched “one of the most foolish wars in human history” after being misled by Israeli regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He added that the US military had never before found itself in such a dire situation.

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