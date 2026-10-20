Iran’s Rezaei urges regional cooperation to promote stability, security

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Tehran, has emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s determination to strengthen strategic cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

During the meeting, Rezaei emphasized the strategic impact of bilateral cooperation on intra-regional collaboration—aimed at consolidating stability, ensuring regional security, and accelerating the development and progress of countries in the region.

Welcoming Russia’s ideas and initiatives to expand diverse forms of bilateral cooperation, General Rezaei stated that joint economic projects between Iran and Russia—such as the completion of strategic corridors—serve to foster regional stability.

Pointing to the new post-war conditions in the region, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council stated that the continuity and sustainability of regional security and stability depend on multilateral cooperation within the region.

Lavrov, for his part, emphasized his country’s support for Iran’s initiatives and interests in international forums—including the UN Security Council and the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He strongly condemned the illegal military attacks by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran—including the bombing of nuclear facilities subject to IAEA oversight—and remarked that the prospects for cooperation between Iran and Russia are broad and comprehensive.

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