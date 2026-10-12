Senior security official says US forces were expelled from Iraq after defeat against Iran

ABNA24 - Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei says that the US army was expelled from Iraq after it suffered a humiliating defeat from the powerful Iranian Armed Forces.

He made the remarks in an interview on Sunday, emphasizing that the US military was expelled from Iraq after it suffered defeat against Iran.

Many powers, greater than US, tried to conquer Iran, but ended up in dustbin of history, General Rezaei underlined.

Over 30 million Iranians have so far been registered and enrolled their names in the “Janfada” (Sacrifice for Iran) Campaign and are ready to take up arms to fight US aggression, he opined.

Iran not to return to previous diplomatic norms, but to never leave diplomacy, the top security official of the country added.



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