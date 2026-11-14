AhlulBayt News Agency: The opening ceremony of the fifth Janfada Military Training Center in Tehran, special for women, was held with the presence of a group of women and girls who are members of the Janfada campaign. During the ceremony, a number of Janfada women demonstrated part of their readiness and capabilities by performing skill and demonstration movements. Rappelling and a horizontal rope crossing between two buildings were among the parts of this capabilities display.
14 November 2026 - 12:30
News ID: 1890311
Source: Abna24
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