“Sacrifice for Iran” (Janfada-e-Iran) parade in Tehran

Thousands joined a parade in Tehran on Friday as part of the “Sacrifice for Iran” (Janfada-e-Iran) campaign, marching from the iconic Imam Hossein to Enghelab Square.

The “Sacrifice for Iran” (Janfada-e-Iran) parade with the participation of 313,000 people, commenced early on Friday morning. The parade is a show of support by the people who are ready to sacrifice their lives for the Islamic Establishment in Iran in the face of US and Zionist regime's aggression.

Sasan Zare, spokesperson for the "Janfada-e-Iran" campaign's Headquarters, has said that 31 million people have joined the campaign stating: "The registration of 31 million individuals in the Jan-Fada campaign clearly demonstrated that the people are the main pillar of national security."

Highlighting that "declaring readiness to form a 30-million-man army is unprecedented in history," Zare emphasized that this massive public turnout has resonated significantly both domestically and internationally.

During the parade in Tehran, missiles unit have displayed some of Iran's missile capablities.

Addressing the event in Tehran, the head of the Basij forces said that the great parade shows that the Iranian nation is prepared well to defend itself and its national migt.