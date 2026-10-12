Iran urges international action over environmental damage caused by war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of Iran’s Department of Environment Shina Ansari says attacks on fuel storage tanks and facilities in Assaluyeh, a Persian Gulf port city in southern Iran, caused massive air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Ansari made the remarks at a conference on ecocide and silent war crimes in Tehran on Sunday, stressing that the environmental consequences of military attacks extend far beyond the battlefield and can affect human health and ecosystems for decades.

The official said attacks on fuel storage tanks and facilities in Assaluyeh released around 904 metric tons of particulate matter, 4,700 metric tons of volatile compounds and more than 13,000 metric tons of sulfur oxides, while 1.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide entered the atmosphere.

The destruction of energy infrastructure not only threatens public health but also undermines national efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect the environment, she noted.

Ansari called for climate justice and international accountability for environmental damage caused by military conflicts, stressing the need to document the damage and assess its short- and long-term consequences.

The conference also unveiled the first collection of legal and environmental reports, comprising 133 items, for submission to international forums.

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