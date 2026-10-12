Enemy interests across region will be struck if Iran is attacked again: IRGC advisor

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior advisor to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that Iran would target the interests and infrastructure of its adversaries in the region if attacks against the country are repeated.

Speaking at a public gathering in Birjand, South Khorasan Province, on Sunday, Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Naqdi said public participation in pro-government rallies demonstrated the people’s commitment to the Islamic Republic and Islamic values.

Referring to the Islamic Republic’s 47 years of confrontation with foreign powers, he said enemy actions, including assassinations, unrest, and war, had failed to weaken the Iranian people’s resolve.

Naqdi emphasized that Iran’s Armed Forces had successfully inflicted damage on enemy positions and equipment during recent military confrontations. He pointed out that the country’s defensive readiness has influenced the calculations of its adversaries.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining national unity, urging all segments of society to come together and prevent internal divisions from becoming opportunities for enemies to exploit.

Naqdi underscored the significance of religious faith, national unity, and the preparedness of both the people and the Armed Forces in countering foreign threats.

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