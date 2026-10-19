IRGC senior advisor warns any hostile action against Iran would be met with decisive response

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior advisor to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that any hostile action against Iran would be met with a decisive response, saying the country’s adversaries are now forced to respect the Iranian nation despite their military capabilities.

Speaking at a public gathering in Sari, Mazandaran Province, on Sunday, Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Naqdi said the Iranian nation’s steadfastness had thwarted its enemies, adding that US threats had proved ineffective and Iran is prepared to counter any hostile action.

He described independence and freedom as Iran’s trump cards, saying growing global support for Iran and protests by European youth reflected rising awareness.

Naqdi warned that Iran’s adversaries were seeking to sow division and weaken officials, stressing the need to preserve national unity.

He also said the Strait of Hormuz would not be reopened without coordination with the people, adding that Iranian forces would remain steadfast in carrying out their duties.

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