IRGC downs 54th US MQ-9 drone over Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a U.S. MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz early today, the 54th such drone downed.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said its Aerospace Force air defenses intercepted and destroyed a U.S. MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz early today.

The Corps said the drone belonged to the terrorist U.S. army and was downed by fire from new advanced air defense systems under the country's integrated air defense network.

It was the 54th MQ-9 drone destroyed, according to the statement.

.........................

End/ 257