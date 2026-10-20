IRGC spokesman says US lacks capacity for a new conflict with Iran

ABNA24 - Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), said assessments indicate that the United States is certainly not in a position to launch a new conflict against the Islamic Republic of Iran and achieve any new gains.

Mohebbi said the United States had previously entered the confrontation with all its capabilities, including well-equipped bases, extensive military hardware, and fresh, combat-ready forces, while drawing on various resources.

However, it had failed to achieve any of its stated or unstated objectives.He added that Washington had not only failed to accomplish its goals but had also suffered numerous strategic defeats, the least of which was the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which the United States had still been unable to reopen despite all its efforts.Referring to the current state of US bases and forces in the region, the IRGC spokesman said the United States no longer possessed the capabilities it had previously enjoyed and could not use its bases as it had in the past.

Most of those bases had been deactivated, and much of their equipment had been destroyed.

Countries that had cooperated more closely with Washington at the time were no longer offering the same level of cooperation, he added.Mohebbi said US forces were now exhausted and fatigued and had withdrawn hundreds of kilometers away from Iran. Before the war, the United States had at least 30 to 40 warships inside the Persian Gulf. Now, not only did it have no warships in the Persian Gulf, but its forces had also moved approximately 700 kilometers away from the Strait of Hormuz.

He further noted that US forces previously stationed at regional bases had been relocated to more distant bases, where they were not even safe.

These included Al-Azraq and Titen bases in Jordan and Al-Tanf in Syria, which had also come under Iranian attack.The IRGC spokesman said the United States lacked the technical and military capacity to launch a new operation or initiate another conflict.

However, he warned that, with US elections approaching, Washington might seek to manufacture a political achievement by carrying out a limited operation and exploiting its outcome for electoral purposes.Mohebbi stressed that Iran was prepared to respond to any action. This time, he warned, Iran’s response would be far more severe, plunging the United States into much greater difficulties and exposing the world to even greater problems. He added that any new US action, even a limited one, would trigger a serious global energy crisis.



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