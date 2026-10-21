IRGC Deputy Commander says Iran controls battlefield in Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Armed Forces control the battlefield in the Strait of Hormuz, which will continue for as long as the Islamic Republic desires, says Major General Mostafa Izadi, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

In a gathering of people in the central city of Khomain on Tuesday, Major General Izadi stressed the IRGC Navy and Aerospace Forces’ operational and intelligence superiority over the strategic area.

Noting that the enemies seek to push the people away from the scene, he said the people’s presence and support for the country are key to safeguarding achievements and thwarting the enemies’ plots.

Referring to the country’s missile capabilities, Izadi said the American forces are dawdling at sea and have moved about 700 kilometers away so that the IRGC’s missiles do not harm them.

In the 12-day war and the 40-day war, the enemy brought all its capabilities to the field, but Iran’s Armed Forces and the people present gave it a firm response, and Iran has emerged victorious, Major General Izadi noted.

Neither psychological warfare nor propaganda can alter the outcome on this battlefield, because Iran’s victories are shaped by the people’s steadfastness.

.......................

End/ 257