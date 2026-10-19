Iran’s Army Chief urges closer coordination with new defense minister

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami has called for closer coordination with the defense ministry to strengthen military capabilities, improve deterrence and address emerging security threats.

In a message issued on Sunday, General Hatami congratulated Mehrdad Akhlaghi on his appointment as defense and armed forces support minister, emphasizing the need for closer cooperation between the armed forces and the defense ministry.

Hatami said recent wars and multilateral sanctions had shown that Iran’s defense strength increasingly depended on domestic capabilities, innovation, self-confidence, and the use of scientific expertise and the country’s human resources.

He went on to say that rapid and effective steps are needed to improve combat readiness, enhance deterrence and consolidate the country’s long-term security.

The Army chief described closer coordination with the defense ministry as a strategic necessity, saying the army is ready to contribute its human, operational, scientific and technological resources to improving defense capabilities, developing domestically produced equipment and meeting the needs of the armed forces.

In a separate message, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi congratulated Akhlaghi on securing parliamentary approval and being appointed by the president to lead the defense ministry.

He said the “strong vote of confidence” Akhlaghi received from parliament reflected the legislature’s and the public’s trust in his commitment, capabilities and experience at a critical time for the country.

General Vahidi also stressed the importance of continuing the work of former defense minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, and strengthening the ministry’s strategic capabilities through cooperation between the armed forces and the domestic defense industry.

He said such efforts should draw on the country’s experts, specialists and knowledge-based companies to support the development of Iran’s defense sector.

“The IRGC is ready, within the framework of its missions, to expand strategic coordination and synergy with the defense ministry, particularly in successfully countering the enemy’s hybrid threats,” he said.

On Sunday, the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) approved Akhlaghi, a veteran engineer with deep experience in Iran’s missile industry, as the country’s new Minister of Defense, with 237 votes in favor, 15 against, and no abstentions out of 277 votes cast.

Akhlaghi succeeds Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was martyred in US-Israeli attacks on Tehran at the beginning of the 40-day aggression, after which Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ibn al-Reza as acting defense minister.

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