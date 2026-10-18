Iran parliament approves Akhlaghi as new Defense Minister

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi won a parliamentary vote of confidence on Sunday to become Iran's new defense minister.

Iranian lawmakers voted to confirm Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi as the Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics in an open session on Sunday, after reviewing his plans and qualifications.

He succeeds Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the previous defense minister, who was martyred during criminal attacks by the United States and the Zionist regime.

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