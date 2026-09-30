Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi; UAE's Effort to Bring Saudi Arabia into Security Coalition with Zionist Regime

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The trip of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, to Abu Dhabi two days ago was not a very surprising event. What was more surprising than the trip itself was its timing and content. This trip is not the first visit of a Zionist regime Prime Minister to the UAE. Naftali Bennett had also traveled to this country a few years ago, although this is considered Netanyahu's first trip to the UAE.

According to a report by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, however, "Mohammed bin Zayed," the President of the UAE, who during the genocidal war against the Gaza Strip felt difficulty and reservations about hosting the leader of the "Likud" party, apparently intends with this action to regain the role he had lost since Saudi Arabia's war against him in Yemen. A war that ultimately led to the UAE's expulsion from Yemen.

Bin Zayed knows that leadership of the Persian Gulf current is not possible for him except from a lower position and through the path of Saudi Arabia. Therefore, he has apparently decided to help Riyadh on the Yemen scene. The very place where Saudi Arabia is trapped and is targeted almost daily by attacks that target the city of Riyadh, the capital of this country, Saudi Arabia's sensitive oil facilities on the Red Sea coast, and the southern regions of this country.

These attacks are carried out in response to the blockade that Saudi Arabia has imposed on Yemen, and in recent weeks, Saudi Arabia's widespread airstrikes on Yemeni provinces have also been added to it.

Netanyahu's Meeting with Representatives of Several Arab Countries

The President of the UAE was not only the host of Netanyahu in a bilateral meeting. Rather, he hosted him in a meeting in which representatives from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Morocco, and Libya were present.

This meeting was held after Saudi Arabia's request to receive help from the Zionist regime in the Yemen war. An issue that Hebrew media have reported.

According to the report of these same media, the representatives of these countries heard from Netanyahu that he is ready to support Saudi Arabia with air defense systems. Exactly the same thing he did for the UAE during the war against Iran.

But the question is, how many air defense systems of the Zionist regime can add anything new to protect a Saudi Arabia that is fundamentally equipped with similar systems itself, and France and Greece have also deployed other systems on its soil? Saudi Arabia also benefits from the help of America and Italy and possibly other countries in the defense field.

The UAE's Game; More Political Than Military

The reality is that the issue relates to a complete game by the UAE. A game that is more political than military in nature, and Abu Dhabi wants to bring Saudi Arabia into it as well.

The war of America and the Zionist regime against Iran—in which the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf littoral help America—and Saudi Arabia's war against Yemen have placed the Persian Gulf countries before two options. The first option is moving toward an agreement with Tehran and Sana'a to end the crisis. An option that these countries are unable to choose due to their security structure, which is fundamentally dependent on Washington.

The second option is getting caught in a security-political coalition with Tel Aviv. A coalition that guarantees the security of the ruling systems in the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf littoral, and the Zionist regime and these countries have been seeking to form it for years.

Is Riyadh Testing the Israel Option?

Although an unannounced Saudi meeting with Netanyahu cannot be considered to mean Saudi Arabia's movement toward a complete security reliance on the Zionist regime—in the political sense of the word, not merely military—this meeting is undoubtedly a kind of testing of an option of this kind by Saudi Arabia.

Ultimately, what currently matters for Riyadh is protecting the ruling system against the danger of declining influence, especially given the continuation of the Yemeni advance, and not merely protecting Saudi Arabia against missiles.

Because if the Saudi government continues to appear weak and cannot exit the Yemen crisis while preserving its image, it will lose part of its legitimacy, which is fundamentally incomplete.

If it is true that the Saudi government has requested help from the Zionist regime for the Yemen war, Riyadh's reaching this point has not happened easily. Saudi Arabia has gradually sought help and first requested it from America and then from Turkey and Pakistan, which have entered cooperation with Riyadh within the framework of the Mecca Coalition.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia has also maintained dialogue with Iran and has tried through mediators to end the Yemen war. A path that, if conditions are provided, can be a way out of the crisis.

What Help Can Netanyahu Offer to Saudi Arabia?

But the fundamental question is, what can Netanyahu do for Saudi Arabia after he could not take any action against the Yemeni armed forces during the war of support for Gaza—when these forces blocked the port of Eilat on the Red Sea and targeted the entire occupied territories with their attacks?

In any case, there are signs indicating Saudi Arabia's return to the options that Mohammed bin Zayed was pursuing. Options that Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince, had started moving toward since the mid-last decade.

It is noteworthy that reports—although they cannot be confirmed—have spoken of Netanyahu's mediation between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. An issue that occurred simultaneously with the entry of "Mansour bin Zayed," the Vice President of the UAE, into Saudi Arabia.

Why Did Abu Dhabi Make Netanyahu's Trip Public?

One of the important signs of this trip is that the UAE did not keep it secret. Although it did not publish its details, it announced it publicly through the UAE's official news agency.

Here there is another possibility that cannot be ignored. Abu Dhabi's effort to support Netanyahu in the Zionist regime's elections scheduled for October 27.

Netanyahu is in a situation where he has become isolated at the global level. He goes to New York secretly and cautiously to speak at the United Nations General Assembly. A speech that most of the delegations present refused to hear.

Meanwhile, "Donald Trump," the President of the United States, refuses to meet with Netanyahu even when both were present in the same building in New York.

In contrast, the President of the UAE hosts him in broad daylight in Abu Dhabi, so that the implicit message of this action is that the so-called moderate Arab countries do not want so-called moderate figures to be present in the Zionist regime.

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