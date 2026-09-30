Five-Year Prison Sentence Issued for Two Bahraini Brothers

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bahraini courts issued a five-year prison sentence for two detained brothers, Ahmed al-Najjar (Abu Zuhair) and Ahmed al-Najjar (Abu Hani).

According to this report, Bahraini government forces on the night of Tuesday, February 3, 2026, by raiding the homes of these two brothers in the Al-Diyyah area, arrested them and transferred them to an unknown location. Ahmed and Mohammed al-Najjar were forcibly disappeared for several days after their arrest.

Subsequently, Bahrain's Public Prosecution on Sunday, February 8, 2026, issued a 30-day detention order for these two brothers on charges of conducting investigations, and afterward, the process of extending their detention continued.

Ultimately, Bahraini courts issued a five-year prison sentence for each of these two brothers.

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