1st Volume of "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), The Immunity of the Holy Quran" Translated, Published in English

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the efforts of the General Directorate of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the first volume of the book "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), The Immunity of the Holy Quran" was translated and published in English.

This book, in 119 pages, by examining narrational and historical evidence and reasons, emphasizes the immunity of the Holy Quran from distortion and tries to explain the foundations of this view for English-speaking audiences.

In this work, the special attention of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.) to the writing and collection of the Holy Quran and his supervision over how it was preserved and maintained by the memorizers of revelation are among the historical evidences cited. Also, the efforts of Muslims in the early periods of Islam to collect and protect the Quran and the position of this book as the main source of Muslims' culture, politics, and beliefs have been taken into consideration.

This book has also examined the view of Imami scholars and many great Sunni figures about the immunity of the Quran from distortion and, by referring to narrations that indicate the occurrence of distortion in the Quran, has considered them unreliable in terms of chain of transmission and meaning.

In another part of this work, emphasis has been placed on the consequences of raising the claim of distortion of the Quran in creating division among Muslims, and the author believes that raising this issue in some cases has been done with the motive of creating division among different Islamic sects.

The book "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), The Immunity of the Holy Quran" has been prepared with the efforts of Seyed Abd al-Rahim Mousavi and is a research work of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly. This work has been translated into English by the London Islamic Institute, represented by Ali al-Hakim, and published in octavo size.

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