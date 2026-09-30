Yemeni Official: Zionist, Saudi Regimes, Embodiment of Extremism, Crime

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammed al-Farrah, a member of the political bureau of Yemen's Ansarullah, on his personal page on the X social network, in reaction to Netanyahu's remarks about forming a coalition with Arab countries against extremist groups and coalitions, wrote, "Glory be to God, how is it possible for the criminal Netanyahu to transform overnight into an angel and the commander of the mujahideen against the Yemeni infidels; while he has killed and wounded more than 200,000 Muslims and besieged two million Muslims, to the extent that most of them died in Gaza due to disease, hunger, and cold."

What extremism and what crime is greater than the crime of the Israeli regime, the Saudi takfiri regime, and the takfiri groups affiliated with them? If these regimes are not the source of evil and terrorism in the region, and if it is not they who have brought destruction, ruin, explosions, suicide bombers, and killing everywhere, then which currents are extremist?

If war with these regimes, with their crimes and brutality, is not nearness to God, jihad in His path, confronting criminals and tyrants, and preventing corruption, then what is jihad in the path of God and against whom is it carried out?

And if Netanyahu is the commander of this battle, what do we call the soldiers who fight under his flag, from among the bearded, religious individuals and those seeking martyrdom! And how can the claim of loyalty to the Prophet and the Quran and fighting under the command of Netanyahu and moving according to his orders and dictates be reconciled together?

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