Saudi warplanes intensify airstrikes across Yemen to halt Yemeni ground offensive

AhlulBayt News Agency: Saudi warplanes have significantly intensified airstrikes across Yemeni provinces in an effort to halt a major ground offensive by the Yemeni Armed Forces, which has secured strategic highlands in Taiz and consolidated control near the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

According to the Yemeni Armed Forces, the Saudi-led coalition carried out 94 airstrikes against Yemeni territories in a 24-hour period, marking a sharp escalation from the previous average of 40 to 50 daily strikes.

Since the renewal of intense fighting, Riyadh has launched approximately 1,350 airstrikes across the country.

While the bombardment resulted in the martyrdom of at least two Yemeni civilians and wounded over five others, the Yemeni Army and popular committees have continued their advance against Saudi-backed factions.

In a significant tactical development, the Yemeni Armed Forces captured the strategic Al-Rasen mountain range in the Taiz province.

This advancement is a key step in completing the siege of Taiz and expelling Saudi-backed forces from the region.

Field reports indicate that the Yemeni Army is also pursuing localized agreements, with ongoing negotiations between tribal figures in the Al-Hujariyyah district and military commanders to facilitate a secure and peaceful entry into the city of Al-Turba, ensuring the safety of its residents.

Additionally, Yemeni forces destroyed a critical supply bridge linking Saudi-backed territories to the southern city of Aden, severing a major logistical route for the opposing factions.

The official spokesperson for the Yemeni government in Sana'a issued a public appeal to the residents of Taiz, urging them to unite with the fighters to expel the occupying forces and fully liberate the province.

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