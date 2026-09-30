Statement by Scholars of Jabal Amel: Israel's Withdrawal, Result of Resistance, Not Negotiations

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The scholars of Jabal Amel, Lebanon, on the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayed Hashem Safi al-Din, emphasized the continuation of the path of the martyred leaders and the preservation of the principles of resistance and called for the cessation of direct negotiations with Israel.

In this statement, the scholars of Jabal Amel, while commemorating the memory of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayed Hashem Safi al-Din, announced that they adhere to their covenant to continue the historical path of the people of Jabal Amel in defending the land, dignity, and sovereignty of Lebanon. They also announced six axes as the framework of their positions on this occasion.

Emphasis on the Continuation of the Path "We Are Upon the Covenant"

The scholars of Jabal Amel, in the first axis, referred to the current phase as "Inna Ala al-Ahd" or "We Are Upon the Covenant" and emphasized adherence to the decision of Hezbollah's Shura Council in naming this phase. In this statement, the continuity of leadership after the martyrdom of the commanders, the preservation of the principles of resistance, and standing against any aggression are among the axes of this covenant.

In another part of the statement, this gathering, while supporting the position of Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's Secretary-General, called for the cessation of direct negotiations with Israel and a review of the path of negotiations. The scholars of Jabal Amel also opposed the "framework agreement" and claimed that such an agreement means surrendering some of Lebanon's leverage and serves the interests of Israel and America. They considered any Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, from their perspective, to be the result of the sacrifices and steadfastness of the resistance forces.

Resistance; A Strategic Option from the Perspective of the Scholars of Jabal Amel

In the third axis, the scholars of Jabal Amel described resistance as a strategic option for protecting Lebanon's existence and claimed that Israel has targeted Lebanon's integrity and seeks to create internal division and discord in this country. They also linked the weapon of the resistance to the liberation of the occupied territories and the return of the residents of the relevant areas and emphasized their opposition to disarming the resistance.

This gathering, in continuation, referring to the performance of the resistance forces in the conflict areas, claimed that the steadfastness of these forces and the use of "hit and run" tactics have prevented the consolidation of occupation and the creation of Israeli settlements in southern Lebanon. The statement also praised the resistance of the forces in areas such as the Ali al-Taher hill. These claims have been made in the text of the statement by the scholars of Jabal Amel.

The scholars of Jabal Amel, in another part of the statement, called on the Lebanese government and institutions to fulfill their legal and national responsibilities in protecting the country's sovereignty and confronting occupation. They also emphasized internal dialogue, provided that this dialogue, according to them, is not accompanied by targeting the resistance and its social environment. Attention to the people's livelihood issues and meeting the needs of the displaced were also among the other issues emphasized by this gathering.

In the final part of the statement, the scholars of Jabal Amel honored the martyrs of the resistance, the wounded, and the prisoners of this movement and appreciated the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the people of Yemen, and the Ansarullah forces. They also described Palestine as the "compass, symbol, and future perspective" and emphasized the continuation of the path of resistance.

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