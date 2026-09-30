Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by 500 Israeli Settlers on Fifth Day of Alleged Sukkot Holiday

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to published reports, at least 500 Israeli settlers on the fifth day of the "Sukkot" holiday entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound with the support and protection of Israeli police forces.

During this storming, "Moshe Feiglin," a former Knesset member and leader of the "Zehut" party, was also among the participants in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Israeli media have published images of his presence in this place.

In recent days as well, a number of Knesset members and Israeli cabinet ministers have entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, including "Itamar Ben-Gvir," Israel's extremist minister. Ben-Gvir, during one of these presences, claiming ownership of this holy place, said, "We are the owners of this house; we defeated them."

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