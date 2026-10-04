Ben-Gvir says all West Bank areas belong to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has claimed that all three administrative zones of the occupied West Bank are Israeli territory, contradicting the Oslo Accords signed between the Tel Aviv regime and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

“There is no difference between Areas A, B and C. The entire land is ours. This is our country,” Ben-Gvir told Israel's Channel 14 news network on Thursday.

Under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, the West Bank was partitioned into three distinct administrative zones: Area A, Area B, and Area C. Area A remains under complete Palestinian administrative authority, whereas Area B is under joint Palestinian civilian administration and Israeli security oversight. Area C, comprising approximately 60% of the total territory, remains under exclusive Israeli administrative control.

Ben-Gvir also threatened to dissolve the Palestinian Authority and push for the forced displacement of Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza Strip should he become the next Israeli war minister.

He alleged that 60% of Palestinians desire to emigrate, in contradiction to available evidence and reports.

“I will dedicate time to this, and I will manage the process continuously. Every week, I will hold a discussion involving all relevant parties,” the extremist Israeli minister said.

When asked how Israel could deploy additional forces in the West Bank and Gaza, Ben-Gvir said, “It is very simple: The more you allow soldiers to shoot and use force, the less manpower you need.”

“I will remove the restrictions on our soldiers. Today, the police rules of engagement are much more lenient than those of the army,” he added.

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