Controversial Post by Zionist Figure, Anger in Ireland

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The publication of a controversial post by "Yevgeny Zarubinsky," an Israeli media figure, about planting pagers in Ireland, has been met with widespread reactions and condemnation from users; a remark published simultaneously with the increase in protests in Ireland against the Zionist regime's actions in Gaza.

Zarubinsky wrote on his account on the X social network, "Well, it's time to activate the pagers we distributed in Ireland." This remark, given the terrorist operation of exploding thousands of pagers and communication devices in Lebanon in September 2024, intensified the Irish people's anger toward Zionists.

A number of users, in reaction to this post, considered it a reference to the existence of networks affiliated with the Zionist regime to carry out sabotage and terrorist actions in Ireland.

One of the main axes of the reactions was that such a remark means an admission of planning for similar actions on Irish soil. Users, referring to the performance of the Zionist regime's intelligence services and the pager terrorist operation in Lebanon, wrote that "the services operating from Israel and having committed war crimes have also planned for terrorist actions in Ireland."

Some also called for the punishment of the perpetrators of these actions and wrote, "They can only shoot at innocent children," and all perpetrators of these actions must be sentenced to life imprisonment. Some users also emphasized that "the people of the world now know who the real terrorists are."

The publication of this post came as the match between the football teams of Ireland and the Zionist regime in the UEFA Nations League also turned into a scene for the expression of protest by Irish players.

Irish players in the September 27 match in the city of Debrecen, Hungary, wore black armbands and bowed their heads during the playing of the Zionist regime's anthem. The two teams also did not shake hands before the start of the match and did not exchange team flags.

This action was taken in circumstances where significant pressure had formed inside Ireland to boycott the match and not face the Zionist regime's team. Even "Gavin Bazunu," Ireland's goalkeeper, refused to participate in these two matches and stated the reason for his decision as personal opposition to the killing of civilians. Ireland also won that same match with a score of 3-0 against the Zionist regime.

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